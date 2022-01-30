3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $272,500

MOVE IN READY! 3 spacious bedrooms, with an owners suite on the main level. Huge closets and roomy bathrooms. The open floor plan features beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room, which flows into the dining room and kitchen. An updated tile backsplash complements the new easy clean stainless steel appliances, and there's plenty of storage with the butcher block island and hanging pot rack. Newer laminate flooring throughout the main.