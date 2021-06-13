3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $275,000

Great home in the big tree area, near downtown, schools, shopping and Casper college. Move-in ready !!! Featuring updated kitchen, baths, heating/cooling electric and plumbing. Custom blinds and Plantation shutters. Oversized 4-car detached garage with access from the driveway as well as the alley. Garage is also heated and air-conditioned. Lower level bedrooms are non-conforming but do have daylight windows. Call or text Don Bisiar with Bisiar Properties for your personal tour 307-262-1888