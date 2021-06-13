 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $275,000

Great home in the big tree area, near downtown, schools, shopping and Casper college. Move-in ready !!! Featuring updated kitchen, baths, heating/cooling electric and plumbing. Custom blinds and Plantation shutters. Oversized 4-car detached garage with access from the driveway as well as the alley. Garage is also heated and air-conditioned. Lower level bedrooms are non-conforming but do have daylight windows. Call or text Don Bisiar with Bisiar Properties for your personal tour 307-262-1888

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News