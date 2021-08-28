3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $279,000

Call Brent Carruth, Keller Williams Realty Central WY for your personal tour. 307-267-3686. 42+ acres of beautiful bluff country! This property features a double rocky ridge and mature trees that offers protection from the wind. Prime location, 15 minutes from Casper to the North, 15 minutes to Alcova Lake to the South; and 3 minutes across Hwy 220 to the North Platte River boat ramp and fishing access pier. Beautiful views in every direction and spectacular vistas from the top ridge of the property.