 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $28,900

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $28,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $28,900

Well maintained 1997 mobile home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floorplan, new deck with carport & new flooring. No land included and the home is in an age 55+mobile home park. Fenced yard, and laundry & kitchen appliances are included. Cannot be moved. Lot rent is $550/mo and includes water/sewer/trash.Seller financing terms are an option. Text or call Dorie G Nelson/Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190. www.firststreetmobilehomepark.com

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands mourn loss of beloved Casper police officer
Casper

Thousands mourn loss of beloved Casper police officer

  • Updated

“Casper is a better place because of him,” said one close family friend. “Police work can be very trying, and it can take a lot out of a person — but Danny always brought home laughter, peace, safety, rest, and joy every single day.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News