3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $280,000

HOME SWEET HOME!! This.. THIS.. Home is so lovely with so much to offer! The covered front porch leads you to the sweet double front doors with clear stain glass and guides you into the amazing living room with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. You will enjoy three bedrooms and three bathrooms—Every bedroom has its own bathroom! Each bathroom has tile floors. You will love the new light fixtures, updated electrical, new drive way, RV parking, two car garage, updated sprinkler system, central air,