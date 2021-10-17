 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $280,000

HOME SWEET HOME!! This.. THIS.. Home is so lovely with so much to offer! The covered front porch leads you to the sweet double front doors with clear stain glass and guides you into the amazing living room with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. You will enjoy three bedrooms and three bathrooms—Every bedroom has its own bathroom! Each bathroom has tile floors. You will love the new light fixtures, updated electrical, new drive way, RV parking, two car garage, updated sprinkler system, central air,

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

12-year-old Powell farmer is youngest crop insurance holder
Wyoming News

12-year-old Powell farmer is youngest crop insurance holder

  • Updated

For the ambitious young farmer, agriculture is a way of life. “I was born into a farm family,” Thompson said. “They’ve told me I don’t have to choose agriculture, but I’ve always been interested in farming. I finally got to be a part of the farm more and more every year, and I kind of just merged into it.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News