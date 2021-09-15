 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $29,000

This home was built in 1994, and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan, the large master suite has a walk in closet and extra storage. No land included and the home is on a rented lot. Fenced yard, large private porch, central air, and kitchen appliances are included. Lot rent is $550/mo and includes water/sewer/trash. Seller finance terms are an option. Call Dorie G Nelson/Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.

