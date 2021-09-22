Well maintained 1997 mobile home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floorplan, new deck with carport & new flooring. No land included and the home is in an age 55+mobile home park. Fenced yard, and laundry & kitchen appliances are included. Cannot be moved. Lot rent is $550/mo and includes water/sewer/trash.Seller financing terms are an option. Text or call Dorie G Nelson/Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190. www.firststreetmobilehomepark.com
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $29,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The longtime nurse said she was asked to look the other way when students and staff didn’t wear masks on the buses, which is federal law.
- Updated
Authorities say they have found a body in northwest Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend.
- Updated
Park County Republican Party official Troy Bray told Sen. Tara Nethercott that if he was as "despicable a person as you, I would kill myself." He also called her a vulgarity.
- Updated
The Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects driver fatigue may have contributed to a crash that killed a Wyoming teenager.
- Updated
A driver was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with serious injuries after driving into the North Platte River on Friday.
- Updated
Gordon summoned roughly 95 soldiers and airmen to state active-duty orders. They will be assigned to 24 different hospital locations within 17 Wyoming cities, according to the press release.
- Updated
Yellowstone National Park crews searching for two half-brothers who were reported overdue found one man dead on the eastern shore of Shoshone Lake. The other man has not been located.
- Updated
COVID-19 vaccine mandates have created tension between employers and employees, several Wyoming Medical Center employees said Thursday at a legislative meeting.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
"I personally believe that we have to stand with our personal freedoms, even if people make the wrong choices and don't live through it all," said Driskill, who told the Star-Tribune that he is vaccinated himself.
- Updated
Thirty-seven more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.