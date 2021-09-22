 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $29,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $29,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $29,000

Well maintained 1997 mobile home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floorplan, new deck with carport & new flooring. No land included and the home is in an age 55+mobile home park. Fenced yard, and laundry & kitchen appliances are included. Cannot be moved. Lot rent is $550/mo and includes water/sewer/trash.Seller financing terms are an option. Text or call Dorie G Nelson/Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190. www.firststreetmobilehomepark.com

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News