3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $29,900

Well maintained 1997 mobile home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floorplan, new deck with carport & new flooring. No land included and the home is in an age 55+mobile home park. Fenced yard, and laundry & kitchen appliances are included. Cannot be moved. Lot rent is $550/mo and includes water/sewer/trash.Seller financing terms are an option. Text or call Dorie G Nelson/Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190. www.firststreetmobilehomepark.com

