 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $295,000

Welcome home to this newer construction 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2 story home. Unfinished basement with a 2-car garage. This home is well maintained and is close to schools and shopping. Photos coming soon! Call Tristina-Rae Moore with BrokerOne Real Estate at 307-267-9743 for your personal tour.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News