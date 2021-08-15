 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $299,567

OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY, AUGUST 15, 2021 1:00 TO 3:00 PM what a view towards Muddy mountain from living room and wrap around deck, storage shed, upstairs finished, entry bath and laundry mostly finished, bedrooms and family rooms are framed and wired. All appliances are available

