3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $299,900

Move in ready and thoughtfully designed, this home is one of a kind! Enjoy your brand-new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry, and a built-in breakfast nook! Wood floors throughout allow for a great layout from the kitchen to the first living room, complete with a gas fireplace. Enjoy new windows and a new door leading to your very private backyard. The master suite is complete with tile floors an updated vanity, and a large raised bathtub.