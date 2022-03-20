 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $300,000

This fantastic large brick ranch style home is the opportunity you've been looking for! The large master suite, two main floor living areas, main level laundry, and main level central air are just some of the awesome features of this property! There are 2-3 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement that offer tons of flexibility. Last but not least the massive 16,736 sqft lot with space for RV parking is an amazing find in town! To view this home, call or text Team WyoCity at (307)439-5554!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News