3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $300,000

This fantastic large brick ranch style home is the opportunity you've been looking for! The large master suite, two main floor living areas, main level laundry, and main level central air are just some of the awesome features of this property! There are 2-3 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement that offer tons of flexibility. Last but not least the massive 16,736 sqft lot with space for RV parking is an amazing find in town! To view this home, call or text Team WyoCity at (307)439-5554!