3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $309,900

Brand new modular on 5 acres fenced on all 4 sides with a lean to structure included. Great room floor plan with a large breakfast bar between the living and kitchen areas. Master suite includes garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet with 2 more bedrooms separated from Master. Kitchen includes stainless appliances. This lot offers views of Casper Mountain and lots of space for building a barn or shop. Oversized attached 2 car garage with openers included. Contact Donna Martensen 307-262-0461

