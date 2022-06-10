 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $310,000

Single level living, open concept, large lot 6,750, 2021 home, 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, walk in closets in all rooms, vinyl floors, carpet in 2 bedroom, all appliances less then a year old, 12x20 shed with electricity, new privacy fence.

