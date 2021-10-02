 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $315,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $315,000

**OPEN HOUSE SUN 10/3 @ 12-1pm**Custom built home just minutes from downtown Casper!This home gives a modern and fresh approach to downtown living. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms fill the main level, master bedroom has private bathroom and walk in closet. Enjoy the spacious feel of this home with it's 9' ceilings and open concept layout. The kitchen has granite counter top, stainless steel appliances,quality cabinets w/ soft close drawers and a large pantry.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News