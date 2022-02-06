 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $315,000

Are you looking for Beautiful Views at an amazing price? Come check out this 3 bed 2 bath home with tons of potential. This home sits on 1 acre wiith a 30x70 shop and 2 car attached garage. With mature trees and tons of privacy it is sure to please. Call Tammy with Zest Real Estate for your personal tour call Tammy Britton with Zest Real Estate 307-259-8752.

