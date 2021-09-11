 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $319,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $319,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $319,000

Fantastic four level home in the popular Wolf Creek subdivision! Just steps away from Wolf Creek park. This well-maintained home features a large living room with electric insert fireplace, kitchen, formal dining room, and an adorable pass through "bar" leading into the breakfast nook all on the main level. The kitchen has been updated and features stainless steel appliances. Two sets of sliding glass doors open onto the elevated deck overlooking the fully fenced backyard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News