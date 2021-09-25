Immaculate east side four level on a large corner lot with RV parking! Come see this beautifully maintained home & you'll notice the pride of ownership right away. This beautiful home includes updated windows, hardwood floors on the entry level, granite counters in the kitchen and bay windows in the living room & master bedroom. The walk in closet in the master bedroom is a bonus! There are two pellet fireplaces to keep you cozy in the winter and a beautiful stamped concrete patio to enjoy autumn weather.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $320,000
