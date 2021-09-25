 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $320,000

Immaculate east side four level on a large corner lot with RV parking! Come see this beautifully maintained home & you'll notice the pride of ownership right away. This beautiful home includes updated windows, hardwood floors on the entry level, granite counters in the kitchen and bay windows in the living room & master bedroom. The walk in closet in the master bedroom is a bonus! There are two pellet fireplaces to keep you cozy in the winter and a beautiful stamped concrete patio to enjoy autumn weather.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News