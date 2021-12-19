 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Memorial Hospital Converse County

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $320,000

Just Listed! This Charming West Side Ranch Home With An Open Concept Living Area Is Waiting For You! The Main Level Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths, Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Combined Making Entertaining Here A Snap!! The Kitchen Has A Pot Filler and Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas Range/Double Oven With Hood, Microwave, Dishwasher). Wood Cabinetry With New Hardware And Granite Countertops Adorn The Kitchen. New Butcher Block Breakfast Bar Has Just Been Added Too! Great Layout With LOTS Of Storage!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News