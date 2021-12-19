3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $320,000

Just Listed! This Charming West Side Ranch Home With An Open Concept Living Area Is Waiting For You! The Main Level Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths, Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Combined Making Entertaining Here A Snap!! The Kitchen Has A Pot Filler and Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas Range/Double Oven With Hood, Microwave, Dishwasher). Wood Cabinetry With New Hardware And Granite Countertops Adorn The Kitchen. New Butcher Block Breakfast Bar Has Just Been Added Too! Great Layout With LOTS Of Storage!