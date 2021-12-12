3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $325,000

Vintage ranch style home that has been used as office for past several years. With some updates and kitchen this can be a a very comfortable one level home. The basement has mechanical area and lots of storage space. Centrally located near to downtown and park. With the alley access additional garages could be added (1 detached garage currently). Take a look and let your imagination go to work. For additional information or a personal showing contact Laurel Lunstrum at 307-267-9460.