Don't miss this beautiful 2 Story home with an open floor plan and a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great gas range, main floor laundry and granite countertops throughout the home. Master suite and a great fenced lot. For more information call Daniel White with House Real Estate Group, LLC at 307-315-5365 or visit SellCasper307.com
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The quake was centered about 7 miles northwest of Rolling Hills. But it was felt by people in Casper, about 20 miles to the west.
- Updated
Authorities said the three were traveling from Bismarck to Sheridan.
- Updated
Police say the man was sleeping under the semi-truck when it was parked. He was run over when the vehicle started moving again.
- Updated
The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.
- Updated
PRO RODEO
- Updated
In court documents, Cercy admits he was at Alcova at the time and remembers the woman being intoxicated. He denied all other facts related to the alleged assault.
- Updated
The drugs have an estimated street value of roughly $150 million, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
- Updated
The last time Wyoming clocked more than 1,000 total active cases was Feb. 5.
- Updated
The rescue teams found the pair hungry, thirsty, and severely sunburned.
- Updated
Cheyenne Frontier Days