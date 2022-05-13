3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $330,000

Searching for the perfect blend of space, privacy and convenience? Look no further. This move-in-ready abode is set on an impressive 40-acre lot that offers all the room you need while still placing you only 20-minutes from town. This manufactured home is set on a permanent foundation and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan layout ready for entertaining. The living room is set under a vaulted ceiling and there is a well-equipped kitchen with a dishwasher and a center island.