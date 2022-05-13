 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $330,000

Searching for the perfect blend of space, privacy and convenience? Look no further. This move-in-ready abode is set on an impressive 40-acre lot that offers all the room you need while still placing you only 20-minutes from town. This manufactured home is set on a permanent foundation and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan layout ready for entertaining. The living room is set under a vaulted ceiling and there is a well-equipped kitchen with a dishwasher and a center island.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wyoming is deadliest state to work

Wyoming is deadliest state to work

From 2008 to 2018, the national average of workplace deaths was 3.5 deaths per 100,000. In Wyoming during that period, the average rate was 11.2, more than three times higher than the national average.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News