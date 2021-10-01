 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $335,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $335,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $335,000

Near new 2-Story home in west Casper, featuring a large lot, mountain views and a 3-car garage. Unfinished basement with bathroom rough-in for future living space. Call or text Don Bisiar with Bisiar Properties, P.C. for your personal tour 307-262-1888

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News