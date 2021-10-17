 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $339,000

!!Horse Property!! This well maintained modular home sits on 2.39 acres of land and features 3bd, 2 ba, a 2 car attached garage, an office equipped with built ins, a walk in pantry, an open floor plan, and 609 sq unfinished basement. The property includes a shed, green house, multiple chicken coops, and a ride on lawn mower! The large lot allows plenty of room for a barn or other outbuildings to accommodate your horses. Come make this rural property your home!

