3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $339,000

Beautiful, updated all brick mid century ranch in the heart of Casper! Full of charm and character! Situated on a large lot, this spacious ranch features a large fireplace as the focal point upon entering into the living room. Updated kitchen with granite and a breakfast nook. Separate formal dining for the holidays! Spacious basement with newer carpet and an additional fireplace. Plenty of storage. Stunning, well kept neighborhood! Call Tommy Getter at #1 Properties of Casper, LLC for your private tour.