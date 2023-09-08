Have you been waiting for the perfect home to entertain or a home with nothing but character. Well, the wait is over. This most popular Randall floor plan offers 1482 finished sq. ft., 520 unfinished sq. ft. basement , 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, central air, 72"wrapped kitchen island, extended LVT to all main floor & glass tile backsplash in the kitchen. The additional 307 sq. ft. bonus room, located off the garage, is approx. 30% finished with potential of making a 4th bedroom and 3rd bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $349,000
