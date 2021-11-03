Tons of natural light in this front end kitchen design. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan, dining area built-ins, new flooring, new interior paint, the large master suite has a walk in closet and extra storage. Fenced yard, large private porch, washer/dryer and kitchen appliances are included. No land included. Lot rent is $550/mo and includes water/sewer/trash and park is for those 55+. Seller finance terms are an option. Call Dorie G Nelson/Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $35,800
-
- Updated
