3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $350,000

Plenty of head room here! This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home boasts 2046 square feet on the main level has 10 foot ceilings with complementary 8 foot doors! Plenty of opportunity to build equity in the 2046 square foot basement. That makes over 4000 square feet! For more information or your personal tour call Julian Cogdill with The Michael Houck Real Estate Team 307 258-5514

