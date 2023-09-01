Immaculate newer construction! This home is centrally located in an established neighborhood, surrounded by mature trees. The main floor features a beautiful designer kitchen with a custom hood and pantry, 1/2 bath, a mudroom with herringbone tile floors, & LVP throughout the rest of the area. A custom alder handrail leads you to the bedrooms on the second floor. 3bdrm 1.75 baths & laundry all on the same level. Call Ryan Bromley 258.3766 or www.rbromley.com