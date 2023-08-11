Have you been waiting for the perfect home to entertain or a home with nothing but character. Well, the wait is over. This most popular Randall floor plan offers 1482 finished sq. ft., 520 unfinished sq. ft. basement , 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, central air, 72"wrapped kitchen island, extended LVT to all main floor & glass tile backsplash in the kitchen. The additional 307 sq. ft. bonus room, located off the garage, is approx. 30% finished with potential of making a 4th bedroom and 3rd bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $354,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Consensus from scientists is that an eruption is thousands of years off.
The Mountain West is still intact, at least for now, after the Pac-12's implosion. Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman talks about what may h…
Thorburn: Pokes in the Pac-12 makes as much sense as other realignment moves
The Mountain West Conference's 12 members have agreed to stay together and may be targeting Pac-12 leftovers for expansion.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services District Supervisor Brady Smith said eagles prey o…