When you walk into the home you will immediately love the layout. Eastside living in this ranch home with no basement. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, central air conditioning and a new patio. It's close to schools and shopping. This home is a must see. To tour call Gayle Beckstead at 307-259-3428
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An investigation into the cause of the man's death is still ongoing.
Jeff Linder is in Denver with his ailing father and will not coach the Cowboys against New Mexico on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
A person who was arrested after a crash and evaluated at a Casper hospital died Wednesday after arriving at Natrona County Detention Center.
A 42-year-old Wyoming woman was killed Friday and four others were injured when an SUV slid into the path of an oncoming vehicle in icy conditions.
Rylee McCollum's father hopes Wednesday's hearing on the Afghan collapse will lead to accountability. "You deserve better than this," he said …