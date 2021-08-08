 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $359,900

Main floor is a great room design with vaulted ceilings, black walnut flooring and stainless appliances. Master suite is a 5 piece that includes a jet tub, and there are 2 more main floor bedrooms along with laundry. All granite counter-tops throughout the home including the large breakfast bar. Views of Casper Mountain from the deck outside on a very manicured lawn! Basement is unfinished and has the potential for at least 2 more bedrooms. Contact Donna Martensen 307-262-0461

