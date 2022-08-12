Quality new construction by T&O Construction! This custom home features an open floorplan, spacious kitchen with an island, a large master suite, a main-floor office, an unfinished basement with room to expand, and spectacular mountain views! This home has been upgraded with central air, on-demand water heater, garage door opener, and LVT flooring throughout the main level. Estimated completion: February
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $359,900
