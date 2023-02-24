Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Kinsley - Silver Series features an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with large island, private master suite with walk-in closet, covered rear patio and more, all standard! This home has been upgraded with central air, granite countertops and undermount sinks throughout, stainless appliances, upgraded windows, shower only in master, and an enlarge concrete patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $364,900
