 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $364,900

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $364,900

Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Kinsley - Silver Series features an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with large island, private master suite with walk-in closet, covered rear patio and more, all standard! This home has been upgraded with central air, granite countertops and undermount sinks throughout, stainless appliances, upgraded windows, shower only in master, and an enlarge concrete patio. Estimated completion: Jan.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.

Sinkhole opens in east Casper

Sinkhole opens in east Casper

The sinkhole developed near the intersection of Eighth Street and Long Lane, police said. It was likely caused by the recent heavy rains.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News