Desirable one level ranch style home with 1680 square feet with RV parking. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. This home features a formal living room, family room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace, large laundry room, master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. Call Sheila Delach with House Real Estate Group for your private tour at 307-377-9232.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $365,000
