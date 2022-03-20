 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $365,000

Looking for that slice of Wyoming Magic? Look no further than this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on 1.5acres in a peaceful, quiet setting. All on one level with a newer furnace and air conditioner and a landscaped yard. Sit out back on your covered patio and listen to the birds sing from the mature tree tops. For more information or to see it for yourself, call Shannon Bakersky with House Real Estate Group 307.337.5951

