3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $369,900

Very nice ranch style home in the Gosfield area in tip top shape! Main floor is a great room design with vaulted ceilings, black walnut flooring and stainless appliances. Master suite is a 5 piece that includes a jet tub, and there are 2 more main floor bedrooms along with laundry. All granite countertops throughout the home including the large breakfast bar. Views of Casper Mountain from the deck outside on a very manicured lawn! Basement is unfinished and has the potential for at least 2 more bedrooms

