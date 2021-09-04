 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $375,000

Outstanding mountain home. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1-car attached garage. Additional features include a custom kitchen, knottymaple cabinetry, formal dining room, tile, Pella windows, 2 large master bedroom, newer roof, log siding, newer Trex deck and a large living room with custom fireplace. This impressive home is located on2.97 gorgeous mountain acres. Walk out the front door to a pond and creek.

