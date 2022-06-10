This beautiful west side home will wow you! The moment you drive up and see the mountain views, and look up at the home, you'll be filled with excitement! This is a three level home, with an unfinished basement. There is ample space in the home, it is clean, well maintained, and Smart home efficient! Some features include a spacious yard, open kitchen, walk-in closets, large master, and of course the 3 car garage! Call CJ to view this home! (307)259-5958 Lovato Team www.LovatoHomes.com
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A mountain at Yellowstone National Park that had been named after a man who led a massacre of Native Americans will now be known as First Peoples Mountain.
The bison tossed the woman 10 feet into the air. She suffered a puncture wound and other injuries.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the suspect's arrest.
Seth Rasmuson of Buffalo was one of five Marines traveling on the Osprey when it crashed at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during a training exercise.
Two contractors will have to pay a total of around $2 million to the family of a man killed as a result of poor traffic control during construction on an Evansville intersection.
Newly released photos and video show Wyoming Senate candidate Bob Ide near the U.S. Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6 riot.
The Wyoming Supreme Court rejected the latest legal claims of former Casper gynecologist Paul Harnetty, who was convicted of sexually assaulting two of his patients.
A blistering statement from Wyoming's schools superintendent is again fanning the flames of debate over gender identity and sexual orientation.
Wyoming schools are getting dramatically less revenue from land use, a sign of the sluggish energy market following the pandemic.
A Jackson woman's false tip about a missing hiker at Grand Teton National Park led to 532 wasted hours of searching and investigation.