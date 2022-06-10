 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $375,000

This beautiful west side home will wow you! The moment you drive up and see the mountain views, and look up at the home, you'll be filled with excitement! This is a three level home, with an unfinished basement. There is ample space in the home, it is clean, well maintained, and Smart home efficient! Some features include a spacious yard, open kitchen, walk-in closets, large master, and of course the 3 car garage! Call CJ to view this home! (307)259-5958 Lovato Team www.LovatoHomes.com

