 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $382,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $382,000

The Gannet Model! 2,966 total sq. ft., 1,483 finished sq. ft., 1,483 unfinished sq. ft. basement, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News