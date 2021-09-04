3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $385,000

Year around access and breathtaking views from this beautiful Casper Mountain home sitting on 2.42 acres off of Micro Road. This home features a master bedroom with a large closet 3/4 bath and a deck on the upstairs level. The main level features a beautiful living room with vaulted ceilings, picturesque views, a free standing fireplace, kitchen, dining area, 2 bedrooms, full bath, main level laundry and a sun porch. Downstairs you will find a walk out basement with a great room that would be great for