This 2 story floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central air, granite countertops, partial unfinished basement, 3rd car garage with stall extended an additional 4', 14X14 rear patio and RV parking! Contact The Michael Houck Real Estate Team today to schedule your own private showing by calling/texting 307-462-2622.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $385,000
