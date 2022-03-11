 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $386,900

Quality new construction from Tri Mountain Homes! The Sweetwater II - Silver Series features an open floorplan, spacious kitchen w/ island, private master suite w/ walk-in closet & more, all standard. This home has been upgraded w/ 3rd car garage, central air, enlarged windows in master & living room, stainless appliances, granite countertops, built-ins in mud room, LVT flooring throughout main level and a 30 amp 240v outlet in the garage. 10 yr structural warranty included! Estimated completion: June.

