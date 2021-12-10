3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $392,000

The Rochelle Model! 2,967 total sq. ft. 1,699 finished sq. ft., 1,268 unfinished sq. ft. basement, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Rochelle Model! 2,967 total sq. ft. 1,699 finished sq. ft., 1,268 unfinished sq. ft. basement, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Police said the man, who had been serving as the special ed director in Basin, was shot after exchanging gunfire with an officer.
The pair was originally charged in Uinta County, but the case was moved to U.S. District Court likely because of the large quantity of drugs involved and because they appear to have crossed multiple state lines with them.
Pokes ready for another MAC matchup with Kent State in the Potato Bowl
The stunningly high price of coal is largely the consequence of a supply and demand mismatch in the natural gas market.
In a nod to the Grand Tetons, the ranch hopes to rename the peak the “Petite Tetons.”
If the venture succeeds, the company estimates that the mine will generate upwards of 150 permanent jobs and more than $50 million in revenue for the state over its planned 10-year lifetime.
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.
For decades, hikers have passed a rusting car along the Bridle Trail. The wreckage might not come from a tragic 1937 crash, as previously thought.
"In my 12 years in the Legislature, I've never seen such a low level of civility, respect and decorum for people who have different opinions," one longtime politician says.
Harriet Hageman, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in the U.S. House race against Rep. Liz Cheney, released her first paid ad of the campaig…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.