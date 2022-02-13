 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $395,000

Brick Two story with loads of charm. Best area of town for low wind. Three light filled bedrooms up with lots of storage and the entrance to the upper deck. The kitchen has been up graded and the heat is gas forced air with central air. Fenced yard with a wonderful patio. Basement has lots of storage. Call Kevin Bromley to see this home 307-259-8087

