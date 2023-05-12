Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Sweetwater II features an open floor plan, spacious master with walk-in closet and a great laundry/mudroom w/ custom built-in bench. Upgraded with 3 car garage, AC, granite countertops with under mount sinks, stainless appliances, enlarged windows in master and living room, enlarged basement, and upgraded windows. 10 year structural warranty included on all Tri Mountain homes. Estimated completion: October.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $397,900
