Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Kinsley Silver features an open floorplan, spacious kitchen with pantry and island, covered patio, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and more! This home has bee upgraded with 3rd car garage, central air, granite countertops throughout, 36" upgraded cabinets, upgraded lighting, stainless appliances, enlarged patio, an additional window and more! 10 year structural warranty included on all Tri Mountain homes! Estimated completion: August.