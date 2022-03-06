 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $410,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $410,000

Immaculate ranch home on the West Side! Beautiful natural light shows the pride in ownership Clean, Clean, Clean! Neutral colors, newer carpet, newer fireplace, 40-year steel roof, water softener, reverse osmosis water at the kitchen sink and refrigerator. Main level master suite with large walk-in closet and jetted tub, one additional bedroom plus a bonus room on the main level could be an office or fourth bedroom. The finished basement has a large third bedroom, full bath, library area and family room.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News