 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $421,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $421,900

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $421,900

The Spencer by Ashby Construction! This 2 story home features an open floorplan, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and 5-piece bath, great mud room entry area and more! This home has been upgraded with a 3rd car garage upgraded cabinetry, glass shower door in master, upgraded stainless appliances and additional landscaping. Check out the great east-side location with Casper Mountain Views! Estimated completion: December

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crook County treasurer arrested
Wyoming News

Crook County treasurer arrested

  • Updated

The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News